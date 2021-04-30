TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Actor Karabo Maseko breaks down after a kid’s kind gesture

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 April 2021 - 06:00
TV presenter turned actor Karabo Maseko plays Luyolo on 'Generations: The Legacy'.
Image: Instagram/Karabo Maseko

Generations: The Legacy actor and TV presenter Karabo Maseko struggled to fight back emotions after a child reminded him what it is to be kind to people.

Karabo shared the heartfelt story on his Instagram where he explained that after having had a tough week,  a 10-year-old kid left him in his feels and in tears with a kind, unexpected gesture.

“Let me tell you a short story of how a 10-year-old kid made me feel overcome by so much emotion that I leaked (cried) after a little something over a decade,” he said.

Karabo added that the boy's gesture came shortly after his aunt's funeral, which had also been a difficult blow for him to deal with. 

“See I had just come back from my aunt's funeral yesterday and this kid in my building that I do random things with (play soccer, talk to, etc) used whatever little allowance he gets to show me just how much he appreciates me. He had been saving for a while. He came running to me once I got back saying, 'I've got something for you. Wait here.' With absolutely no idea of where I just came from.”

The actor used the story to encourage people to love and allow themselves to be loved in return.

“The note read, 'Thank you for always smiling and for always talking to me. Here's to friendship. Love Nick.'. I had been trying to remain strong the whole day at the funeral and it took that small gesture to actually break me. A moment I'll genuinely cherish forever. For making me feel again. Raw, unfiltered and uncut. Be kind to people. Give love and feel love,” Karabo advised.

Watch the video here.

