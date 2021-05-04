‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle

Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana is smitten with DJ Zinhle, calling her “his heart”.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Murdah gushed over the Umlilo hitmaker, saying she was his “morning star”.

The DJ shared a snap of the couple with the words: “Ufana nenkanyezi yokusa, ikhwezi. Njengemisebe ekseni ebusika obubandayo. MaJiyane omuhle onothando. Nhliziyo yam (She is like the morning star. Like the rays of the axis in the cold winter. Beautiful and loving MaJiyane. My heart).”