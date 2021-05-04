TshisaLIVE

‘She is like the morning star’: DJ Murdah's cute love note to DJ Zinhle

04 May 2021 - 10:30
DJ Murdah and his 'girlfriend', DJ Zinhle.
Image: Bongani Mohosana/ Instagram

Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana is smitten with DJ Zinhle, calling her “his heart”.  

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Murdah gushed over the Umlilo hitmaker, saying she was his “morning star”. 

The DJ shared a snap of the couple with the words: “Ufana nenkanyezi yokusa, ikhwezi. Njengemisebe ekseni ebusika obubandayo. MaJiyane omuhle onothando. Nhliziyo yam (She is like the morning star. Like the rays of the axis in the cold winter. Beautiful and loving MaJiyane. My heart).

The two lovebirds have been steaming things up on social media for several months, with cute posts dedicated to one another.  

Last month, Murdah surprised Zinhle with a huge portrait of herself. 

“Thank you for this amazing and thoughtful surprise Murdah. This portrait makes my huge chandelier look so small,” Zinhle wrote.

Murdah also hailed Zinhle as the best in the music game, dedicating a prayer to her. 

