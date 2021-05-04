Zenande Mfenyana tells fans to never idolise other people's relationships
“You truly never know what goes on behind closed doors,” said Zenande.
The Queen star Zenande Mfenyana has opened up about relationships, reminding followers all that glitters isn't gold when it comes to romance.
After the split of philanthropic couple Bill and Melinda Gates, Twitter has been abuzz with conversation about dating, relationships and tying the knot.
Sharing her own thoughts on the rules of engagement, Zenande had some advice for followers who look to so-called 'power couples' for #relationshipgoals.
“I learnt a long time ago to never idolise any relationship, you truly never know what goes on behind closed doors,” said Zenande.
Though the public has little knowledge about Zenande's elusive mystery man and baby daddy, she often takes to social media to gush about their relationship.
At the beginning of the new year when the world started to hit the gym again, Zenande took to social media to praise her hubby for inspiring her to focus wholeheartedly on her fitness goals.
“My hubs is so fit, he inspires me each morning to work harder at my fitness goals ... I’ve got such a long way to go but at least I’m trying. I grew a human in me in 2020, in 2021 I need to get back into shape,” she tweeted.
Along with the debates and reactions to the Gates' split, which is topping the Twitter trends list, many of the actress's fans agreed with her thoughts on relationship matters, adding their opinions on how things are generally not what they seem.
Here are some of the responses below:
True, I believe no one is perfect so no relationship will be perfect. It's just a matter of one keeping their flops to a minimal and being considerate towards the other— ChrisM (@moloi_chris) May 4, 2021
Will & Jada, Jay Z & Beyoncé, Bill & Melinda. Just don't do it 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/gECvk4MMHU— Aaliyah from NetCare 👁️👄👁️ (@whaddefakhiguys) May 4, 2021
Mna it's not just relationships, it's everything nje. Abantu, more especially kwi social media, are "happy and have it all together" kanti deep down they are sad, lost and going through the most.— Yhu Abelungu (@NanaMelato1) May 4, 2021
No relationship goals whatsoever https://t.co/57nxIeOtcd— Nompilo Madlala (@Zempilo15_M) May 4, 2021