Zenande Mfenyana tells fans to never idolise other people's relationships

The Queen star Zenande Mfenyana has opened up about relationships, reminding followers all that glitters isn't gold when it comes to romance.

After the split of philanthropic couple Bill and Melinda Gates, Twitter has been abuzz with conversation about dating, relationships and tying the knot.

Sharing her own thoughts on the rules of engagement, Zenande had some advice for followers who look to so-called 'power couples' for #relationshipgoals.

“I learnt a long time ago to never idolise any relationship, you truly never know what goes on behind closed doors,” said Zenande.