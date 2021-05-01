TshisaLIVE

Zenande Mfenyana tells fans to cut toxicity out of their lives

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
01 May 2021 - 08:00
Actress Zenande Mfenyana says you need strength to deal with toxic people.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana has taken to the Twitter pulpit to preach against the evils of fake friends and toxic people.

Sis took the TL to church this week when she shared a few pearls of wisdom on cutting off those who don't make time for you.

“When someone shows you how little you mean in their life, believe them. Stop trying to foster. They are never going to love and appreciate you the way you love and appreciate them. Know your tribe, take care of your tribe,” she told her followers.

She added that sometimes people will try make amends, but a leopard doesn't really change its spots.

“Some people will try and make amends when they see that s**t has hit the fan, when they see that you’ve parked the car. While in the friendship, they never did you right, took you for granted. Now it’s too late to fix things, because you decided to choose those who choose you.”

The actress has never been shy to put toxic people in their place, calling body shamers to order last month.

When one troll tried to dim her light by commenting how “big” her tummy is on screen, Zenande hit back with a young: “F*** off! Did you grow a human being inside of you! Stop being such a d***!” 

