Mzansi artists sceptical of getting Samro royalties from TikTok, Netflix & Facebook

Veteran kwaito artist Eugene Mthethwa is one of many South African artists who have expressed scepticism at the newly announced deal by Samro to collect royalties on behalf of its members from TikTok, Facebook and Netflix.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) announced earlier this week that it has started collecting royalties on behalf of its members from social media platforms and the streaming service after concluding licensing agreements with the popular digital platforms.

In a statement, Samro said this was a major step towards adapting its licensing and royalty payments to the ever-changing technological landscape.

With the #JerusalemaChallenge having blown up on Tik Tok and Facebook, Master KG is one of the SA artists who will be laughing all the way to the bank along with many others, such as Kamo Mphela and squad, whose song Amanikiniki also blew up on social media.