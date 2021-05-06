Thuso Mbedu tells fans to follow Covid-19 protocols amid plans for watch parties

Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to social media to remind fans to follow Covid-19 protocols while watching the forthcoming TV series The Underground Railroad, for which her fans are planning “watch parties”.

As the time nears for the SA-born Hollywood breakout star to light up our screens in the US film, Thuso has jogged her fans’ memories about the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star took to Twitter to acknowledge the many fans who plan to gather with friends or hold binge-watch parties to enjoy her American debut and reminded them to be safe.

Thuso urged her fans not to forget about the new normal, and said protocols must be followed for their safety.

“A number of you have been sharing excitement and plans to host people to watch the show together. I urge you to remember to observe all Covid-19 protocols: limiting the number of people, keeping a safe distance, sanitising and wearing your masks! Please, guys, safety first!” said Thuso.