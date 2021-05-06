Thuso Mbedu tells fans to follow Covid-19 protocols amid plans for watch parties
Actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to social media to remind fans to follow Covid-19 protocols while watching the forthcoming TV series The Underground Railroad, for which her fans are planning “watch parties”.
As the time nears for the SA-born Hollywood breakout star to light up our screens in the US film, Thuso has jogged her fans’ memories about the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
The star took to Twitter to acknowledge the many fans who plan to gather with friends or hold binge-watch parties to enjoy her American debut and reminded them to be safe.
Thuso urged her fans not to forget about the new normal, and said protocols must be followed for their safety.
“A number of you have been sharing excitement and plans to host people to watch the show together. I urge you to remember to observe all Covid-19 protocols: limiting the number of people, keeping a safe distance, sanitising and wearing your masks! Please, guys, safety first!” said Thuso.
10 DAYS TO GO!
A number of you have been sharing excitement and plans to host people to watch the show together. I urge you to remember to observe ALL covid protocol: limiting the number of people, keeping a safe distance, sanitize & wear your masks! Please, guys, safety first!
Mzansi can also look forward to Thuso’s silver screen debut in The Woman King starring opposite Oscar award-winning actress Viola Davis.
Deadline reported that Viola and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions issued a statement saying they were “mesmerised by Thuso” and thought she was perfect for the project.
“The depth and complexity of emotional life, her authentic beauty and regalness is potent. We were mesmerised by Thuso Mbedu. We wanted Woman King/Nawi to be the vehicle to introduce her on the big screen,” they said.