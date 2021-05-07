LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo on her new 'bae', fixing strained relationships & healing
Kelly has a new man she's “just playing with” among many other things fans will find interesting in season two of her reality show.
Giving her fans a front-row seat into her life, songstress Kelly Khumalo is returning with season two of her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo and things are set to get spicier with her latest fling among other things.
Showmax announced that new episodes of the show will air every Thursday from May 13 2021, leaving fans super excited about getting an inside look into Kelly's life.
Not only is the show a fave for her fans, just last week, it was nominated for a SA Film and Television Award for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show, where it’s competing against two other Showmax originals: Lebo M: Coming Home and Somizi & Mohale: The Union.
Listen to Kelly talk all about it below:
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Kelly said she expected the nod because she knows her reality show is top-tier with quality content.
"(Being nominated for a Safta) is very exciting. I don't want to sound frank or anything, but we did expect it because we gave all that we could ... that includes myself, The Bar, Showmax and everyone that participated in the making of the show. Everyone brought their A-game so there was no way we were not getting nominated,” a proud Kelly said.
Explaining what made her want to share more of her life, Kelly said there was a bigger purpose.
“I saw that I'm not only speaking for myself through the reality show but that I'm actually speaking for so many people whom I don't even know and have not even met.”
Kelly shared all the feels she has over the second season and spilt the tea on what fans must look forward to seeing in the dramatic, full of tears, sex and laughter chapter of her life.
Watch the trailer below:
Here are some key interesting moments to look out for in the upcoming season.
Love life: Kelly's got a new man!
Since her last public break-up, Kelly has shied away from matters of the heart and channelled all her energy into being a mother, musician and businesswoman.
In the reality show's season two trailer Kelly admits she's got someone in her life.
“I’m not in a relationship; I am playing with someone ...”
Strained family relations
The sudden disappearance of Kelly’s mom in Season 1 left her heartbroken and confused. After Kelly asked about her biological father, Ntombi abruptly left for KwaZulu-Natal. They drifted even further apart over Kelly’s ongoing feud with her younger sister, Zandile.
However, Kelly's looking to fix things.
“She is the only family member I have left; I feel like I owe it to myself and my children to try to make this work,” says Kelly.
Kelly the businesswoman
Since Season 1, the SA Music Award winner has launched her eighth studio album, The Voice of Africa, featuring the hit single Empini, which fans will see her do various activities around marketing during the pandemic. Kelly will also be pouring her energy into her Controversy gin brand.
Fans of the songstress will also get to see her expand her brand with a shoe line.
The 13-part series starts screening next Thursday, May 13 2021, with new episodes every Tuesday.