WATCH | The cute moment when actor Andile Mxakaza upgraded his fiancée DJ Lady Du’s ring

Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza is a man in love and his fiancée, amapiano artist DJ Lady Lu, has an extra sparkly ring to show for it after Andile surprised her with an upgrade a few months after he popped the question.

Andile and Lady Du started dating early last year but Andile knew he'd found the one and asked Lady Du to marry him in August 2020, three months into their relationship.

Fast forward to May 2021, the pair have been living blissfully and Andile felt his hard working wife-to-be deserved a bigger rock on her finger, so he roped her brother in to help him plan a surprise “ring upgrade proposal” earlier this week.

Totally surprised when she saw the bag from the jewellery story, Lady Du shed tears of joy when she realised what Andile had done. She took to her Instagram to share the moment.

“We got engaged last year August, 3 months into the relationship. I’ve never been so happy my entire life. Today he decided to upgrade my ring. It’s our birthday month, since I’m busy he and my brother planned all this. Andile, I love you king I really have no words ”

Though a man of few words, Andile has been posting Lady Du on his Instagram since they started dating.

In one of his posts where he shared a snap of his beautiful woman, the actor captioned it, “Now I know how important it is to love one woman.”

And when he shared the cute video he simply captioned it, “One woman ... one God”

Watch the full cute video below: