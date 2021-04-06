WATCH | The cast of 'Isibaya' watched the final episode of the drama together, and it was such a vibe
The cast and crew of Isibaya have taken their final bow after eight years on screen.
In a series of clips shared on social media, some members of the cast could be seen watching Friday night's finale together.
The mood was light as they reflected on the show and cheered as it started.
As the final credits ran, the stars gave a final bow to applause from those in the room.
The cast of Isibaya watches the final episode together and bows out.— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) April 3, 2021
Isibaya is replaced by a new telenovela by Mandla N. #DiepCity which starts on Monday the 5th April 2021. pic.twitter.com/4fNlaXvBBR
The show's producers also took to social media to post a video of cast and crew on the popular series, thanking fans for their support over the years.
“To all our viewers, tonight our hearts are filled with gratitude and sadness as we say goodbye. You have been our extended family who grew with us, that inspired us, that cheered us on.
“Thank you for welcoming us into your living rooms for the past eight years, it’s been an incredible journey,” a caption to the video read.
News of the show coming to an end left fans in shock when it was announced in January.
In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, said, “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.
“However, times change and television is about adopting and adapting. As Mzansi Magic, we are thrilled about the new partnership with Black Brain Productions. They will be bringing in fresh content that is innovative and captivating.”
Some of the biggest names to come from the show also shared a few words on their time with Isibaya.
In an Instagram post, actor and writer Chris Q Radebe wrote: “Today was the last day of production for Isibaya. After eight years, it’s over.”
He went on to share his journey on the show, from writer to actor.
“What many will not know is that I was one of the writers of the second season of the show in 2014. Yes, you heard right. I was just a writer then, still wet behind the ears. Four years later, Bomb calls me in and offers me the role of Dabula. I thought I was dreaming. I must have asked Angus about five times if he was sure I was gonna be able to play the role. I hadn’t acted before,” he said.