WATCH | The cast of 'Isibaya' watched the final episode of the drama together, and it was such a vibe

News of the show coming to an end left fans in shock when it was announced in January.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, said, “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.

“However, times change and television is about adopting and adapting. As Mzansi Magic, we are thrilled about the new partnership with Black Brain Productions. They will be bringing in fresh content that is innovative and captivating.”

Some of the biggest names to come from the show also shared a few words on their time with Isibaya.

In an Instagram post, actor and writer Chris Q Radebe wrote: “Today was the last day of production for Isibaya. After eight years, it’s over.”

He went on to share his journey on the show, from writer to actor.

“What many will not know is that I was one of the writers of the second season of the show in 2014. Yes, you heard right. I was just a writer then, still wet behind the ears. Four years later, Bomb calls me in and offers me the role of Dabula. I thought I was dreaming. I must have asked Angus about five times if he was sure I was gonna be able to play the role. I hadn’t acted before,” he said.