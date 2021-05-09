TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema pens love letter to her post-preggy body

09 May 2021 - 12:00
Simz Ngema got real about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

Media personality Simz Ngema has opened up about learning to accept her body, with a lesson of self-love for her fans.

Taking to Instagram with a video of her body before, during and after pregnancy, the star penned a letter to her body, thanking it for carrying her through hell or high water. 

“Dear body, you might not look like you used to but I am so grateful to you for carrying me. Thank you for being so strong even on days when my mind couldn’t be strong. Thank you for being patient and for gifting me with the greatest blessing. I’m still here to love you more than I’ve ever loved you,” wrote Simz.

She reminded followers to love their bodies regardless of how they look in their journey.

“Remember to take care of yourself and, as you take the journey to your 'body goals', remember to love the body you are in.”

With all the pressure for moms to “bounce back” after giving birth, last year Simz decided to take things in her stride and has given herself a year to get into shape. 

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg (I enjoy eating), but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape,” she said.

Simz added that she was not putting massive pressure on herself and urged critics to please be kind. 

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please! Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.

