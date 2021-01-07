Simz Ngema on motherhood: 'I have newly found respect for mothers'

Simz has also been sharing her post-pregnancy weight loss journey with her followers.

She let fans in on some of the details of her journey saying at first she didn't want to give into the pressures of losing weight.

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg [I enjoy eating] but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape.

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please. Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.

In September, Simz and her bae Tino Chinyani announced that their baby actually arrived in June.

Simz left fans in their feels after the she announced her relationship with Tino debuting her baby bump.

“On June 23 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani,” Simz said before also introducing the couple's latest venture, Tiyani Afrika.

The brand has a collection of tracksuits, gym wear and jewellery.

In the video Tino gave fans a sneak peek of all the items offered and towards the end of it, the model is seen coming out of his car with Simz holding their baby boy.

Tino is seen walking towards his little family as Simz presents him with his baby. They then walk back to get inside his car together.