TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema on motherhood: 'I have newly found respect for mothers'

07 January 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Simz Ngema is gearing to get back to work after being on maternity.
Actress Simz Ngema is gearing to get back to work after being on maternity.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

After spending six months at home with her bundle of joy, Tiyani, actress Simz Ngema has revealed she's getting ready to head back to the grind. 

The actress, who feels blessed to have spent time with her son, took to Instagram to share how she now has new found respect for mothers outchea.

“Almost time to go back to work. I’ve been blessed to have had a whole six months at home with my son. I have newly found respect for mothers Yho!

“I’m learning so much and I’m enjoying every moment. Even the difficult moments because my love for him makes it all worth it ..." 

Simz has also been sharing her post-pregnancy weight loss journey with her followers.

She let fans in on some of the details of her journey saying at first she didn't want to give into the pressures of losing weight.

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg [I enjoy eating] but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape.

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please. Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.

In September, Simz and her bae Tino Chinyani announced that their baby actually arrived in June.

Simz left fans in their feels after the she announced her relationship with Tino debuting her baby bump.

“On June 23 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani,” Simz said before also introducing the couple's latest venture, Tiyani Afrika.

The brand has a collection of tracksuits, gym wear and jewellery.

In the video Tino gave fans a sneak peek of all the items offered and towards the end of it, the model is seen coming out of his car with Simz holding their baby boy.

Tino is seen walking towards his little family as Simz presents him with his baby. They then walk back to get inside his car together.

Learning to love again - the year Simz Ngema found love and had a child

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

5 celebs who came out of lockdown & went straight into vacation mode

#VacationModeActivated.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Simz Ngema shows us more of baby Tiyani & Mzansi is living for the cuteness!

More baby Tiyani? Yes please!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress

Simz Ngema looks like some yummy mummy!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE
  3. Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Rest!'- Busiswa hits back at bikini haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X