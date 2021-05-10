K.O opens up about his latest hit ‘K-Hova’ and the ‘horrific’ vaccine rollout

Musician K.O. has returned from his hiatus with his latest single K-Hova, giving us a glimpse into another side of the star.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the release, Mr Cashtime said he wanted to move away from his sanitised image and speak about the darker side of life in K-Hova.

“I’ve pushed the envelope with the song and music video. People tend to see me as the clean-cut individual I sometimes have portrayed myself as in recent years. Not because I am not that person, but I also wanted to creatively touch on certain things that play out in our society that we often don’t see and discuss uninhibitedly,” said K.O.

He hopes to impart a message of self-reflection through his albums, wanting to see fans engulfed in a similar sense of self-accomplishment and confidence.

“I want people to look at themselves, I want them to almost wear that same hat, where they can look at their journey, what they have accomplished and what they can do right and fix. I believe people need to be daring in their dreams and what they want to accomplish in their lives. I want to inject that mentality, how confident I am and how I carry myself. I want that energy to be contagious,” he said.

With the coronavirus in full swing, the star has been championing the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines while waiting with the rest of Mzansi.

However, he believes he rollout has been “horrific” and leaders need to be held accountable for the delays in procuring the vaccine.

“I am disappointed, especially based on what we know in the public domain. We know there were funds allocated when the lockdown started. It’s a bad reflection on the government's side. These are things we need to be vocal about. Often we shy away from harsh truths about the political scene. At the end of the day, clearly, the people’s goodwill suffers all in the name of ‘I don’t wanna throw stones’. We need to call a spade a spade,” K.O. said