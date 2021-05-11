Bonnie Mbuli unapologetic after Twitter drags her for ‘who raised these men’ comment
“I said what I said,” Bonnie hit back.
Actress Bonnie Mbuli has hit back at tweeps who dragged her to filth on Monday after she insinuated that women raising boy-children have a hand in how they grow up to be perpetrators of GBV and abuse.
The actress stood unapologetically behind her stance even after she had multiple shots fired her way when she took to Twitter to ask: “You don’t want to hear this ... I don’t either, but who raised these men? We did!”
you don’t want to hear this ..i don’t either, but Who raised these men? We did !— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 9, 2021
Bonnie's tweet came as the TL discussed and shared different opinions on musicians DJ Black Coffee and rapper AKA, who have been accused of GBV, after an application for a protection order against Black Coffee by his estranged wife was denied and videos showing the “tumultuous” side to AKA and his late fiancée Nelli Tembe's relationship.
Bonnie's tweet caught fire when mostly women accused her of stripping the men of the accountability they ought to have for their barbaric behaviour, adding that she's essentially assigning the blame for rising GBV stats on women.
Others agreed with Bonnie's standpoint, while others agreed that the question may be valid, they expressed the opinion that Bonnie's tweet was over-simplifying the situation.
Here are some of the reactions below:
Release us please from that burden and let them take accountability for their actions.— SothoDutchess💕 (@PontshoVisionm) May 10, 2021
Women raised these men but they also raise girls who don't behave this way so I don't think it's so cut and dry— kele kotsedi (@kelzk22) May 10, 2021
To observe and accept this fact isn’t taking away any responsibility of violent men, it is realizing the multi layered relationship between gender and identity as well as how it’s expressed. Polarization in any form is the antidote of the solution.— ecléctica 🌿 (@xtinamagwaza) May 10, 2021
Misogyny really messed us up hey!— Portia Moemedi (@PortiaMoemedi) May 10, 2021
The same guy was raised by his sister’s mom. Do you see women behaving in this way that some of these men are behaving? I can’t agree with you on this one. There is no ways we are going to blame women for men’s kak behavior, sorry sis.
Y’all are angry at Bonnie for saying that women should also be held accountable for protecting and perpetuating patriarchy?— Duchess of Modelling 👠 (@Rivoningo_C) May 10, 2021
It’s a hard pill to swallow but she ain’t lie.
I agree with you Bonnie, we refuse to take accountability and it’s all of us as parents, friends- have you seen how strict parents are with their girl children and rules are bent when it comes to boys. This has been my observation when I was in high school in the late 90s.— Tee (@teebacela) May 10, 2021
Meanwhile, Bonnie remained firm in her opinion, refusing to be moved.
However, as she engaged with some tweeps, Bonnie put some more context to her “provocative” question.
“I’m raising two boys and I've witnessed in me a temptation to copy-paste how I saw women around me raise boys, what we say to them about their identity based on their father's sins, what we blame them for, how we project toxicity onto them and I've had to be mindful, we are all responsible,” Bonnie tweeted.
Read her interactions below:
Interesting how i didn’t say Women, i said “we”, but it was easier to attack than think.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 10, 2021
Women also raise girls to protect men, to bekezela, to be strong , they teach them mantras like “men will be men”.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 10, 2021
Nobody, especially myself is absolving men of accountability and the role they have played in this reign of terror, it’s hard to accept but we have contributed to upholding the pillars that are keeping this system erect, we have all played a part. https://t.co/pPsN2fJgDu— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 10, 2021
It’s not the woman’s fault, it’s the universal law of balance, if we require a change in others, we must be willing to participate ,it’s not possible that we haven’t contributed to the status quo, we all have to do the work ,u might not want to hear it from me, but i’mma say it.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 10, 2021