SNAPS | Actress Ms Dippy announces pregnancy with cutest baby bump!

Congratulations are in order for The Imposter actress Hloni 'Ms Dippy' Padi who has revealed that she's about to join the motherhood squad with the cutest baby bump photo.

Shunning the usual, often glamorous pregnancy photo shoot most celebrities go with when announcing a bun in the oven, Ms Dippy kept it real and filter-free for her big news announcement.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a simple, sun-kissed snap of herself standing next to a wall.

In the snap, with her simple hairdo, body-hugging bodysuit, grey striped pants and minimal make-up, her baby bump takes all the spotlight.

Here's the cute snap below: