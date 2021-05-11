TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Actress Ms Dippy announces pregnancy with cutest baby bump!

“To new beginnings” Ms Dippy captioned her baby bump snap.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 May 2021 - 16:00
Actress Ms Dippy is a mother-to-be.
Actress Ms Dippy is a mother-to-be.
Image: Instagram/Ms Dippy

Congratulations are in order for The Imposter actress Hloni 'Ms Dippy' Padi who has revealed that she's about to join the motherhood squad with the cutest baby bump photo.

Shunning the usual, often glamorous pregnancy photo shoot most celebrities go with when announcing a bun in the oven, Ms Dippy kept it real and filter-free for her big news announcement.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a simple, sun-kissed snap of herself standing next to a wall.

In the snap, with her simple hairdo, body-hugging bodysuit, grey striped pants and minimal make-up, her baby bump takes all the spotlight.

Here's the cute snap below:

Instagram Stories/Ms Dippy.
Instagram Stories/Ms Dippy.
Image: Instagram Stories/Ms Dippy

Ms Dippy has never been one to share her personal life and so not much is known about who the baby daddy is.

However, her family, friends and fans flooded her Instagram comment section with congratulatory messages and wished her well in her new chapter.

“Congrats love, what a blessing. Baby (emoji) — ABCDEFG,” said actor and singer Nicksoul, who also took the cute baby snap of Ms Dippy.

“Mama Dippy, congratulations,” said actress Rosemary Zimu.

AYEYE! Chomi why! Welcome my sweetheart I can’t wait,” screamed Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba with crying laughing emojis.

“Congratulation my sweetheart! May God bless you throughout,” added singer Moneoa.

READ MORE

Actress Miss Dippy ‘hurt’ after she was violently mugged

Ms Dippy is not OK after a recent violent mugging experience.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Ms Dippy thanks the late Dumi Masilela for helping her escape a toxic relationship

Ms Dippy says convos with Dumi always left one with food for thought
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The Imposter's Ms Dippy says education saved her from the casting couch

Knowing from an early age that she was 'destined for greatness' saw Hloni Padi, better known as Ms Dippy, wanted to skip school and just hustle her ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

IN MEMES | Here’s how ‘Date My Family’ bachelor Sihayo’s colourful soul won over Twitter

Actress Miss Dippy also made a hilarious appearance on the reality dating show
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Xolani Mayekiso bids farewell to 'The Queen' with heartbreaking exit TshisaLIVE
  3. Leaked video footage shows alleged ‘tumultuous’ side to AKA and Nelli Tembe’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zola 7 on living with epilepsy, his ‘mysterious’ son & those Unathi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah’s touching Mother’s Day tribute: Like a 50kg bag she’d carry on her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X