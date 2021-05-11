SNAPS | Actress Ms Dippy announces pregnancy with cutest baby bump!
“To new beginnings” Ms Dippy captioned her baby bump snap.
Congratulations are in order for The Imposter actress Hloni 'Ms Dippy' Padi who has revealed that she's about to join the motherhood squad with the cutest baby bump photo.
Shunning the usual, often glamorous pregnancy photo shoot most celebrities go with when announcing a bun in the oven, Ms Dippy kept it real and filter-free for her big news announcement.
The actress took to her Instagram to post a simple, sun-kissed snap of herself standing next to a wall.
In the snap, with her simple hairdo, body-hugging bodysuit, grey striped pants and minimal make-up, her baby bump takes all the spotlight.
Here's the cute snap below:
Ms Dippy has never been one to share her personal life and so not much is known about who the baby daddy is.
However, her family, friends and fans flooded her Instagram comment section with congratulatory messages and wished her well in her new chapter.
“Congrats love, what a blessing. Baby (emoji) — ABCDEFG,” said actor and singer Nicksoul, who also took the cute baby snap of Ms Dippy.
“Mama Dippy, congratulations,” said actress Rosemary Zimu.
“AYEYE! Chomi why! Welcome my sweetheart I can’t wait,” screamed Rhythm City actress Itu Bokaba with crying laughing emojis.
“Congratulation my sweetheart! May God bless you throughout,” added singer Moneoa.