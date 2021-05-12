TshisaLIVE

Boity clears the air on pregnancy speculation

12 May 2021 - 13:00
Though Boity can't wait to be a mom, there is no bun in the oven.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Rapper Boity Thulo moved swiftly to shut down pregnancy questions that popped up on the TL.

With hearts warmed from Mother's Day over the weekend, media personality Boity took to Twitter to share her dreams about becoming a mom.  

I cannot wait to be a mother!” tweeted Boity.

However, this innocent tweet led to some wondering if the star is pregnant. Boity wasn't here for it, and responded to the burning questions from fans. 

“Nope. Matter of fact, I’m doing breathing exercises through my menstrual cramps as we speak,” she wrote.

Many of Boity's fans could relate to her, while some were flabbergasted that the tweep asked about her pregnancy status. Check out the reactions:

Though she isn't one to stir the TL pot, the 4436 star has had to shut down the hate that does come her way. After the release of her peach cider BT signature, Ntsiki Mazwai came for celebs who have “booze but no educational degree”.

Even though Ntsiki didn't directly come for the star, Boity responded on her TL saying she is glad she has outgrown seeking external validation. 

“I am so grateful to have finally grown out of the phase of seeking validation from others. It’s so liberating!” Boity said.

