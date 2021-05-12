TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fans want the Fergusons to have their own reality show, and here’s 5 clips to prove it’s a great idea

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 May 2021 - 15:00
Move over Kim K, Connie and Shona would be the real reality TV royalty.
Move over Kim K, Connie and Shona would be the real reality TV royalty.
Image: Instagram/Shona Ferguson

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have graced our screens with their own reality shows, but many are really holding out for a show featuring the “power couple” Connie and Shona Ferguson.

The actors and producers live a lavish life but often give off “the neighbours next door” vibes with their candid videos on social media.

Through several videos, fans have caught glimpses of the couple's mansion and relationship with each other and their family.

So after the latest video of Shona messing about at home and trolling his wife, the streets were filled with calls for them to shoot their own reality show.

Fans argued that it would be the most “real” show on TV, and fill the need for wholesome content in their lives.

We agree, and here are just five examples of the kind of content we would def sign up for:

THE BANTER

THEIR ADORABLE GRANDSON 

THE CHAINS AND SOFT LIFE

MEAL TIME

THE EXTRAMURALS

READ MORE

Fired actors, the BTS drama & more! Here's a 2020 timeline for The Fergusons

If we had a clipa'nyana for every time the power couple trended on Twitter this year, we'd have money for bevs this Dezemba!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

The Fergusons celebrate their anniversary with cute messages to each other

But 19 years of marriage is quite a milestone! Congrats Shona and Connie Ferguson!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Connie Ferguson's back at the gym to 'smash more personal goals this year!'

The 50-year-old star is known for giving fans a lesson or two on how to stay fit.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Actor Vusi Kunene bids farewell to 'Generations' with 'bloody' exit TshisaLIVE
  2. Leaked video footage shows alleged ‘tumultuous’ side to AKA and Nelli Tembe’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA’s father Tony Forbes responds to #MuteAKA calls amid investigations into ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah’s touching Mother’s Day tribute: Like a 50kg bag she’d carry on her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X