WATCH | Fans want the Fergusons to have their own reality show, and here’s 5 clips to prove it’s a great idea

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have graced our screens with their own reality shows, but many are really holding out for a show featuring the “power couple” Connie and Shona Ferguson.

The actors and producers live a lavish life but often give off “the neighbours next door” vibes with their candid videos on social media.

Through several videos, fans have caught glimpses of the couple's mansion and relationship with each other and their family.

So after the latest video of Shona messing about at home and trolling his wife, the streets were filled with calls for them to shoot their own reality show.

Fans argued that it would be the most “real” show on TV, and fill the need for wholesome content in their lives.

We agree, and here are just five examples of the kind of content we would def sign up for:

THE BANTER