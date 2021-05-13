Ms Dippy says she's not pregnant, apologises for 'misunderstanding'

However, on Wednesday the actress took to Instagram TV to announce she is not pregnant, contrary to the popular belief, which the snap perpetuated for more than 24 hours.

The actress said it was a clear “misunderstanding” and apologised to her family, friends and fans for seemingly misleading them with a snap of her protruded tummy.

“There's clearly been a misunderstanding here and when I was speaking about 'to new beginnings' it had absolutely nothing to do with pregnancy or being pregnant, rather, I was speaking about the new endorsement I just signed ... it has to do with gym and that's how everything comes together,” she said.

Ms Dippy went on to explain that her caption was more about her wanting new beginnings in terms of getting snatched.

“Basically, this is just not the way that I would announce my pregnancy — out of respect for my mother, my partner and our families — so yeah, I'm not pregnant, I just gained weight.

“I'm not pregnant but thank you guys for congratulating me, you guys seemed pretty excited ... To my friends, I saw you guys just wanting to throw baby showers and stuff and I'll hold you to that when I actually fall pregnant, but right now let's rest.”

Listen to her explain the mishap below: