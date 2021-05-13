TshisaLIVE

Ms Dippy says she's not pregnant, apologises for 'misunderstanding'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 May 2021 - 12:00
Actress Hloni 'Ms Dippy' Padi says there was a 'misunderstanding' about her being pregnant.
Actress Hloni 'Ms Dippy' Padi says there was a 'misunderstanding' about her being pregnant.
Image: Dippy Padi/ Instagram

Actress Hloni “Ms Dippy” Padi has come out to set the record straight, saying she is not pregnant, after she posted a misleading picture of her protruding stomach — which was thought to be a baby bump. 

On Tuesday, Ms Dippy posted a snap of herself in a figure-hugging bodysuit, grey striped pants and minimal make-up, where her protruding stomach and vague caption had Mzansi flooding the post with congratulatory messages. 

She captioned the snap, “To new beginnings”.

However, on Wednesday the actress took to Instagram TV to announce she is not pregnant, contrary to the popular belief, which the snap perpetuated for more than 24 hours.

The actress said it was a clear “misunderstanding” and apologised to her family, friends and fans for seemingly misleading them with a snap of her protruded tummy.

“There's clearly been a misunderstanding here and when I was speaking about 'to new beginnings' it had absolutely nothing to do with pregnancy or being pregnant, rather, I was speaking about the new endorsement I just signed ... it has to do with gym and that's how everything comes together,” she said.

Ms Dippy went on to explain that her caption was more about her wanting new beginnings in terms of getting snatched.

“Basically, this is just not the way that I would announce my pregnancy — out of respect for my mother, my partner and our families — so yeah, I'm not pregnant, I just gained weight.

“I'm not pregnant but thank you guys for congratulating me, you guys seemed pretty excited ... To my friends, I saw you guys just wanting to throw baby showers and stuff and I'll hold you to that when I actually fall pregnant, but right now let's rest.”

Listen to her explain the mishap below:

There were different reactions in Dippy's comments section with some people laughing along to the “joke”, while others seemed disappointed the baby bump isn't real.

Her former colleague, Itu Mokaba said, “You know what you did there! Naughty girl Ms Trippy!”.

Sandile M said, “Udlala ngabantu wena! (you played us)”.

READ MORE

SNAPS | Actress Ms Dippy announces pregnancy with cutest baby bump!

"To new beginnings" Ms Dippy captioned her baby bump snap.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Actress Miss Dippy ‘hurt’ after she was violently mugged

Ms Dippy is not OK after a recent violent mugging experience.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Ms Dippy thanks the late Dumi Masilela for helping her escape a toxic relationship

Ms Dippy says convos with Dumi always left one with food for thought
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The Imposter's Ms Dippy says education saved her from the casting couch

Knowing from an early age that she was 'destined for greatness' saw Hloni Padi, better known as Ms Dippy, wanted to skip school and just hustle her ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Actor Vusi Kunene bids farewell to 'Generations' with 'bloody' exit TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter reacts to Bishop Israel Makamu stepping down from Moja Love TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA’s father Tony Forbes responds to #MuteAKA calls amid investigations into ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bishop Makamu steps down from Moja Love pending investigation into 'viral ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi says tweet implying troubled waters for #Somhale is fake TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
X