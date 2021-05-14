TshisaLIVE

It's #ThusoMbeduDay! Here’s where you can watch 'The Underground Railroad'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 May 2021 - 10:00
SA actress Thuso Mbedu plays the role of Cora in 'The Underground Railroad'.
Image: The Underground Railway's Twitter

After waiting for what feels like ages, Mzansi is celebrating #ThusoMbeduDay as the  actress made her US debut on Amazon Prime Videos' The Underground Railroad on Friday.

Since it was announced that Thuso had scored the gig, Mzansi has been waiting in anticipation to watch her in action. The twice Emmy-nominated actress plays the lead role in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. 

The novel follows the life of Cora, a young slave who escapes from a plantation with her companion, Caesar, and heads north on the underground railway.

The Underground Railroad is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can watch it at Joburg Theatre. The theatre is hosting an exclusive watch party where they will be screening the first episode of the series on May 14, from 7pm. Tickets are free, but booking is essential due to limited capacity.

Click here to book your ticket.

Check out more of the details below:

Actress Natasha Thahane is also hosting a watch party sponsored by Capitec for the good sis.

Earlier this week, the bank announced the news that the watch party would be hosted by the Blood and Water actress on its release day. It announced on Twitter that tickets would be up for grabs.

“Two years ago we helped an Emmy-nominated SA actress journey to the USA. Now Natasha Thahane is hosting a viewing party on 14 May for Thuso Mbedu's new series. We're giving away 2 double tickets for Jozi and 1 for KwaZulu-Natal. Retweet with a shoutout for Thuso and use #ThusoMbeduDay to stand to win,” Capitec said.

Thuso Mbedu tells fans to follow Covid-19 protocols amid plans for watch parties

Less than 10 days to go, guys!
1 week ago

While some are only planning on attending the watch parties later or are planning on making a Friday night date out of watching the series, the early bird have already started sharing raving reviews of Thuso's performance and the series as a whole.

Am at the airport watching The Underground Railroad. No, look, that Emmy is ours. Thuso’s performance soaring. Barry Jenkins' directing is masterful. Each shot is a great painting,” author Khaya Dlanga said. 

“Happy #ThusoMbeduDay just watched the first ep. So many emotions already! We are well-represented guys. Well done Thuso,” actress Mapule Mafole said.

Check out some of the Thuso celebration tweets on the TL:

Thuso Mbedu gushes about working with 'amazing' US director Barry Jenkins

Fans can't wait to finally see thuso in 'The Underground Railroad'
2 days ago

Natasha Thahane set to host 'The Underground Railroad' watch party

Grab the popcorn, let's root for Thuso!
3 days ago

Thuso Mbedu apologises for tweeting her gratitude to MacG amid backlash

"Others chose to educate me and it’s out of care and respect for them that I deleted my post," Thuso said.
1 week ago

