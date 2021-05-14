It's #ThusoMbeduDay! Here’s where you can watch 'The Underground Railroad'

After waiting for what feels like ages, Mzansi is celebrating #ThusoMbeduDay as the actress made her US debut on Amazon Prime Videos' The Underground Railroad on Friday.

Since it was announced that Thuso had scored the gig, Mzansi has been waiting in anticipation to watch her in action. The twice Emmy-nominated actress plays the lead role in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

The novel follows the life of Cora, a young slave who escapes from a plantation with her companion, Caesar, and heads north on the underground railway.

The Underground Railroad is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can watch it at Joburg Theatre. The theatre is hosting an exclusive watch party where they will be screening the first episode of the series on May 14, from 7pm. Tickets are free, but booking is essential due to limited capacity.

Click here to book your ticket.

Check out more of the details below: