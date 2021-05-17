Mzansi reacts to Saftas’ decision to rescind Katlego Maboe’s nomination

The nation has weighed in on the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) decision to remove former Expresso Morning Show presenter Katlego Maboe from the nominations list.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the awards show announced that after consideration, they have decided to retract his nomination from the Best TV presenter category

“After careful deliberation of concerns raised regarding the nomination of Mr Katlego Maboe in the Best TV Presenter Public Vote Category, announced on April 29 2021, the Saftas jury has decided to rescind his nomination.

“The rescission is effective immediately and voting code 5 has been removed from the voting USSD line.”