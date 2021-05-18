DJ Lamiez Holworthy details how fans ‘groped’ her after a gig

DJ Lamiez has opened up about her harrowing experience of being "violated and harassed" by fans on stage, and has asked not be treated like an object.

Taking to Twitter, the star said though she was well-versed in the chaos of groove, she couldn’t understand why fans groped her while she was performing.

“I’ve had to deal with a lot of chaos at gigs (as patiently as possible) but I need you to help me make sense of someone legit pulling my hair while one or two others touched my bum as security tried to escort me out. In the 11 years t I’ve done this, I have never felt so violated,” said Lamiez.