DJ Lamiez Holworthy details how fans ‘groped’ her after a gig

18 May 2021 - 07:00
The star has been left in tears, asking fans to treat her like a human.
Image: Instagram/Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Lamiez has opened up about her harrowing experience of being "violated and harassed" by fans on stage, and has asked not be treated like an object.

Taking to Twitter, the star said though she was well-versed in the chaos of groove, she couldn’t understand why fans groped her while she was performing. 

I’ve had to deal with a lot of chaos at gigs (as patiently as possible) but I need you to help me make sense of someone legit pulling my hair while one or two others touched my bum as security tried to escort me out. In the 11 years t I’ve done this, I have never felt so violated,” said Lamiez.

Lamiez said even though she loves being one of SA’s hottest DJs, she wanted to remind her followers to remember she is human and to respect her boundaries.

“Eight bodyguards and even that wasn’t enough! I love what I do but I hate what it comes with. People forget that you’re human and instead treat you like an object!” Lamiez wrote.

Brought to tears, Lamiez said she was upset thinking about the incident, and pleaded with fans to not treat her like an object.

“Went to bed with such a heavy heart. It’s all good now or at least it will be. I need to stop talking about last night because it upsets me so much that I end up crying all over again. Not because I am weak but because of how angry I actually am! Bottom line? I am not an object!” she said. 

The incident had fans showing up with their support and outraged by the incident, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Check out the comments below: 

