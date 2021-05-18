DJ Lamiez Holworthy details how fans ‘groped’ her after a gig
DJ Lamiez has opened up about her harrowing experience of being "violated and harassed" by fans on stage, and has asked not be treated like an object.
Taking to Twitter, the star said though she was well-versed in the chaos of groove, she couldn’t understand why fans groped her while she was performing.
“I’ve had to deal with a lot of chaos at gigs (as patiently as possible) but I need you to help me make sense of someone legit pulling my hair while one or two others touched my bum as security tried to escort me out. In the 11 years t I’ve done this, I have never felt so violated,” said Lamiez.
Lamiez said even though she loves being one of SA’s hottest DJs, she wanted to remind her followers to remember she is human and to respect her boundaries.
“Eight bodyguards and even that wasn’t enough! I love what I do but I hate what it comes with. People forget that you’re human and instead treat you like an object!” Lamiez wrote.
Brought to tears, Lamiez said she was upset thinking about the incident, and pleaded with fans to not treat her like an object.
“Went to bed with such a heavy heart. It’s all good now or at least it will be. I need to stop talking about last night because it upsets me so much that I end up crying all over again. Not because I am weak but because of how angry I actually am! Bottom line? I am not an object!” she said.
The incident had fans showing up with their support and outraged by the incident, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Check out the comments below:
I dont what to say? Women are subjected to this daily. This is sexual harassment women are not free at all. Bloody scumbags.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 16, 2021
So disrespectful... People use alcohol as an excuse to behave like animals. Sorry to hear what you just went through.— Lulue (@lulumanyahti) May 15, 2021
Am sorry gal. What happened there was uncalled for, and that will make u to stop taking bookings from place like that and am from a place like Zeerust of which 1 day we will want to book u. Re maswabi to c ppl behaving like that on you.— #JuiceMatute (@Morokweng_ZA) May 17, 2021
This is not so on. It is simply saying, you need to make demands for your safety, and you will be seen as unreasonable.— Omphemetse Sekgabi (@RealOmza) May 15, 2021
I'm sorry you had to go through that 😔 no woman ,no one deserve to go through that regardless of your line of work , its traumatic... and on behalf of batho ba Zeerust ,ke kopa maitshwarelo love neke sa solofela mekgwa e soo mogo bone !!— Motswana Tota❤ (@lesego_setshogo) May 16, 2021
Some men are indeed disrespectful, abusive and rapists. I wish we can all learn to respect each other tlhe. Askies darling , be safe out there. Bao ba tlhoka pepper spray tjesses— Mosa Bogatsu (@BogatsuMosa) May 16, 2021