I gave it my utmost: Natasha Joubert on her Miss Universe performance

SA’s Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert has extended her congratulations to the victor of this year’s pageant, Andrea Meza from Mexico, saying she is a “worthy winner”.

“Andrea is going to be a wonderful Miss Universe at a time when we need it the most,” she said.

Though Joubert was hoping to inherit the crown from the outgoing queen Zozibini Tunzi to secure coveted back-to-back wins for Mzansi, she was knocked out of the competition when the Top 21 were announced during the pageant’s finale on Sunday.

“I knew going into the competition that I had big shoes to fill and I gave it my utmost,” Joubert said. “I hope, even though I didn’t get a placing, that I did SA proud.

“I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support. The Miss Universe experience will be something I will never forget.”