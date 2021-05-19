TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa urges fellow artists to give ghost writers due credit

19 May 2021 - 13:00
DJ Maphorisa has pleaded with his fellow artists to credit ghost writers for their work.
DJ Maphorisa has pleaded with his fellow artists to credit ghost writers for their work.
Image: Instagram/Dj Maphorisa

Musician DJ Maphorisa has pleaded with fellow artists to give ghost writers their due credit. 

Opening up on Twitter, the Bayana hitmaker has reminded artists not to forget to give credit where credit was due.

"I don't care even if you pay R10m, still do the right thing: credit," said DJ Maphorisa.

While some fans championed Phori's notion,others pointed out that ghost writers usually stay behind the scenes.

Check out their responses:

The amapiano star knows a thing or two about repping for recognition. Just last week, the TL was up in arms after the star claimed fellow musician Kwesta didn't credit him for his involvement in the hit single Ngud' released in 2016.

Taking to his Instagram live, Maphorisa claimed that after the overwhelming success of Ngud', which also contributed to Kwesta's career skyrocketing, he expected the rapper to at least give him R20K or R50K to “appreciate” his contribution. 

Shortly after the claims caught fire on Twitter, Maphorisa returned to let fans know that despite the claims, he was not feuding with Kwesta. 

I'm not at war, grootman,” Maphorisa said in a tweet to Kwesta.

DJ Maphorisa says dating a ‘broke’ woman is ‘toxic’

If you ain't guaped, Phori's gone!
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa claims Kwesta didn't pay him for producing hit single 'Ngud'

Tensions are running high in the SA hip-hop community!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Inside Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa's twar over 'who pioneered amapiano'

"Don't be arrogant, be humble and listen to the kids. You're getting old don't forget!" Phori hit back.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Uzalo’ fans left heartbroken as uFikile ka Sbu bids farewell to the soapie TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Lamiez Holworthy details how fans ‘groped’ her after a gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang hits back at ‘bullying’ claims after spicy responses to Rea Gopane's ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DBN GOGO and DJ Lamiez Holworthy getting down at groove is serving ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Reports: Trevor Noah and his bae Minka Kelly have split TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X