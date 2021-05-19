DJ Maphorisa urges fellow artists to give ghost writers due credit

The amapiano star knows a thing or two about repping for recognition. Just last week, the TL was up in arms after the star claimed fellow musician Kwesta didn't credit him for his involvement in the hit single Ngud' released in 2016.

Taking to his Instagram live, Maphorisa claimed that after the overwhelming success of Ngud', which also contributed to Kwesta's career skyrocketing, he expected the rapper to at least give him R20K or R50K to “appreciate” his contribution.

Shortly after the claims caught fire on Twitter, Maphorisa returned to let fans know that despite the claims, he was not feuding with Kwesta.

“I'm not at war, grootman,” Maphorisa said in a tweet to Kwesta.