‘Skeem Saam’ actress Pebetsi Matlaila opens up about nearly dying during childbirth

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has confirmed she has given birth and has opened up about how she and her baby nearly lost their lives due to preeclampsia complications (preeclampsia affects the arteries carrying blood to the placenta).

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Pebetsi opened up about her child birth experience and how grateful she was that she and her baby pulled through.

“I don’t know yet how I survived. I’m told most women with preeclampsia don’t. I cannot wrap my head around it yet or comprehend what happened. I am told we were brought back from death and shocked (doctors). One day I will share the story. I don’t know why God chose us. For now, I appreciate health, and am deeply grateful for life,” she said.

Pebetsi reflected on how this year has been extremely challenging for her, mentioning that she’s been on the brink of losing her life several times.

“Since this year began my existence on earth has been tried and tested. High health risks, car accident, depression and anxiety, fatally challenging birth experience. So, literally, God gave me a second chance at life. I will never take it for granted again”, she wrote.

Pebetsi credited divine intervention for getting her out of the darkest times of her life.

“This near-death experience, which doctors are calling a miracle, said to me God is not done with me yet. I wanted to get comfortable and complacent, God shook me and woke me up, literally.”

Read her Instagram Stories updates below: