SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo channels Wonder Woman for son Khwezi’s 11th birthday

Singer Kelly Khumalo recently celebrated her son Khwezi, aka Christian's, 11th birthday with a superhero-themed gathering for the books.

Donning a Wonder Woman outfit, Kelly showed off her true superpowers for her son's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the star gushed about the superhero-themed party.

“When we are not in between kingdoms we are saving the world,” captioned Kelly.

The party had Khwezi's friends and family dressed as their favourite superhero.

The “Incredible Hulk” cake, green, gold and white balloons brought the superhero vibes to life. Even Spider-Man was there, though no videos of him getting down were shared ... that must be the other “groovist” one.

Check out the snaps: