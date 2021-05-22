SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo channels Wonder Woman for son Khwezi’s 11th birthday
Singer Kelly Khumalo recently celebrated her son Khwezi, aka Christian's, 11th birthday with a superhero-themed gathering for the books.
Donning a Wonder Woman outfit, Kelly showed off her true superpowers for her son's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the star gushed about the superhero-themed party.
“When we are not in between kingdoms we are saving the world,” captioned Kelly.
The party had Khwezi's friends and family dressed as their favourite superhero.
The “Incredible Hulk” cake, green, gold and white balloons brought the superhero vibes to life. Even Spider-Man was there, though no videos of him getting down were shared ... that must be the other “groovist” one.
Check out the snaps:
The star also took to social media to wish her son all the best on turning 11, reminding him off all the love she has for her little boy.
“My heart in a human form.
When I say I got you, I got you, not the other way around. You know this,” wrote Kelly.
Kelly is always on point when it comes to executing her mama-bear duties and she often shares advice for parents on her social media.
The star recently came for “Black Twitter”, accusing users of a mob mentality and encouraging bullying, which eventually rubs off on children.
“I have seen how the majority of this country endorses bullying, even giving it a name: 'Black Twitter'. And you are surprised when your children follow in your footsteps. You are teaching them. If you want them to be kind humans, you start with being kind, even on the internet,” said Kelly.
She added that fixing the country started with fixing yourself.
“Ask yourself if you are a good parent, if you are raising a bully or a kind child,” she added.