WATCH | All the action from the Saftas red carpet

It is lights, camera and action on the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) red carpet as SA’s acting royalty set out for a night of celebration at the 15th annual awards.

The awards ceremony is one of Mzansi’s hottest social calendar items and celebrities have been looking forward to the event for months.

Reality TV star LaSizwe and Metro FM’s Lerato Kganyago are looking glamorous and poised to show fans who is hot and who is not on the red carpet this year.

The much-anticipated red carpet segment is streaming live on YouTube while Mzansi waits for the main event. This year’s awards show, in accordance with Covid-19 regulations, will be a virtual affair.

Hosts for the night are the hilarious comedian Mpho Popps, TV personality Graeme Richards and actress Dineo Langa, and you can catch all the action on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv and Sabc3 at 7pm.

Fans now wait in anticipation to see if their faves will get the horn tonight!

Tshedza Pictures’ The River and newcomer Legacy are some of Mzansi’s faves and have earned 12 nominations each. They have lots of competition this year since newcomer Netflix SA landed an impressive 45 spots on the nominations list with How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding leading the pack with 10 nominations.

Some of the interesting nominations include a nod for late veteran actor Menzi Ngubane for his role as Judas Ngwenya on Isibaya, and the usual faves Sindi Dlathu and Masasa Mbangeni are also in the running for the golden horn.

