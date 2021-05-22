Here's how you can catch all the glitz & glam at the Saftas tonight

It's all systems go for the 15th annual SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) which promise to bring twice the amount of glitz and glam to your TV screens on Saturday night.

This year's awards show will be a virtual affair and fans can catch all the action on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv & S3 at 7pm.

With the hilarious comedian Mpho Popps, actor Graeme Richards and gorgeous actress Dineo Langa as hosts of the main event, the Saftas have promised to make up for lost time as they celebrate Mzansi's crème de la crème of the acting industry.

The much-anticipated red carpet segment will be streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel at 6.30pm.

LaSizwe and Metro FM's Lerato Kganyago will be the hosts with the most for that popular part of the awards show.

The Craft Awards — which saw the 'behind the scenes' talent get their flowers — happened on May 21 and were hosted by the multitalented Tracey Lange and SA funny girl and satirist Coconut Kelz.

Watch Mpho Popps hard at work with preps in the video below: