WATCH | Hungani & Stephanie Ndlovu open up about contracting Covid-19

Undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples, actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu recently took to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, to reveal that they tested positive for Covid-19.

In the candid video update, Hungani and Stephanie shared how they've been dealing with being Covid-positive.

“On Saturday before Mother’s Day, the Friday, I went for a shoot and managed to shoot the whole day. And the Saturday I wake up with Dololo taste. It’s gone. Like I have no taste, I have zero smell.

“Worst of all, I knew there was a problem. Guys, have you ever smelled eucalyptus oil? If you can’t smell eucalyptus oil, there is a problem. So I say to Hungani on Saturday that this is Covid-19," Stephanie said.

Hungani added that soon after Steph started experiencing symptoms, he started to see some himself. The couple got tested and the results came back positive.

The Scandal! actor explained that the hardest part in addition to the painful symptoms, was having to isolate from each other.

“Besides from the loss of taste and a little bit of the tight chest, I think the most difficult thing was isolating from each other in the house. We were not sleeping in the same room. Pretty much not eating in the same space. Medically that’s what's recommended because of the spreading of germs,” Hungani said.

Steph revealed that she had the worse symptoms between the two and said the symptom that frustrated her the most was the taste and the smell.

Watch the full video below: