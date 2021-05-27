From lovers to friends? Trevor Noah spotted having lunch with ex bae Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah and his ex bae, actress Minka Kelly, have seemingly moved from lovers to friends. US Weekly reported on Wednesday that the couple were spotted last week having lunch together at Gyp Sea restaurant in St Barts.

The couple kept their relationship private for eight months until their recent split. An E! News source revealed they had been living together in New York City.

Entertainment Tonight cited a source who claimed that the split was caused by the couple's relationship taking strain due to their work commitments and careers and “they both felt like they should take time apart”.

The Daily Show host is low key when it comes to his relationships. He was previously linked to an estate agent, Jordyn Taylor, until they broke up in 2019.

There was also no bad blood between the two as Taylor told fans in an Instagram Live she still loved Trevor, months after their break-up.

“Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah I love him,” she said.