Newcomer musician Tyla the Curator signs to US record label: I’m so excited

Songstress Tyla the Curator is a gone girl after signing to a US-based record label and inking another deal with a UK-based stable that will handle her UK releases, ensuring her global takeover happens without a hitch!

After raking up more than million views independently and receiving glowing reviews from international publications including Paper Magazine, Tyla inked a global deal with Epic Records and another with Since ‘93 who will handle her UK releases.

The soulful voice that sings to amapiano beats who became popular for her hit Getting Late has quietly become one of the hottest artists on the continent, and she’s primed for a major breakthrough with the international deal.

Tyla expressed her excitement in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“This really is a dream come true! I had no plan B, so this is something I invested my everything into and I could not be more satisfied. To be welcomed into the Epic family like this, it’s such an honour. I’m so grateful for everyone who believes in me.

“My team at FAX and I worked so hard to get here and I’m super excited to keep growing with them and take it to the top. Sylvia and Epic share our vision. We want to make great art and bring the world’s attention back home to Africa. I cannot wait to share what we have with the world,” said the young star.