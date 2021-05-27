Newcomer musician Tyla the Curator signs to US record label: I’m so excited
Songstress Tyla the Curator is a gone girl after signing to a US-based record label and inking another deal with a UK-based stable that will handle her UK releases, ensuring her global takeover happens without a hitch!
After raking up more than million views independently and receiving glowing reviews from international publications including Paper Magazine, Tyla inked a global deal with Epic Records and another with Since ‘93 who will handle her UK releases.
The soulful voice that sings to amapiano beats who became popular for her hit Getting Late has quietly become one of the hottest artists on the continent, and she’s primed for a major breakthrough with the international deal.
Tyla expressed her excitement in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
“This really is a dream come true! I had no plan B, so this is something I invested my everything into and I could not be more satisfied. To be welcomed into the Epic family like this, it’s such an honour. I’m so grateful for everyone who believes in me.
“My team at FAX and I worked so hard to get here and I’m super excited to keep growing with them and take it to the top. Sylvia and Epic share our vision. We want to make great art and bring the world’s attention back home to Africa. I cannot wait to share what we have with the world,” said the young star.
GUYS!— Tyla (@Tylathecurator) May 25, 2021
Your South African girl has a MAJOR GLOBAL RECORD DEAL 🤪.
I am signed to Epic records USA @Epic_Records @sonymusic
I am so excited🥺
African creatives, I feel the world is finally starting to give us the attention we deserve.
Let’s bring the audience back home. 🇿🇦💕 pic.twitter.com/eB9QL9fjae
The young star said she spent countless hours honing her voice at home, singing with her siblings every Sunday as part of a weekly tradition. At the same time, Tyla’s dad introduced her to R&B and soul, encouraging her to eventually experiment with styles and cultures.
While in high school, Tyla began posting covers on Instagram before catching the attention of her manager and creative director Garth Von Glehn.
She wrote and recorded Getting Late with Kooldrink in 2020 and the rest, as they say, is history.
Watch her music video below: