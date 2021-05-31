Bonang Matheba implies she's still waiting for her R500k from vlogger Rea Gopane
“He was served a summons a few days ago ... now Gear 6!” Bonang said when asked if she's R500k richer thanks to Rea.
Media personality Bonang Matheba has suggested that blogger Rea Gopane has to face the music, after the 10 days she gave him to gather and pay R500k for alleged defamation of character had lapsed.
Bonang recently landed on the Twitter trends list after Mzansi realised it had been 10 days since she served Rea with a letter of demand on Twitter, where she demanded an extensive apology and R500k for alleged damages to her reputation.
A fan asked Bonang if she had received the R500k from Rea and she implied that she had not yet received a cent from the vlogger. She also revealed that Rea was served summons a few days ago.
This comes after the Youtuber, who is one half of The Rea and Black Step Podcast, alleged that another well-known celebrity had told him that Bonang had allegedly "introduced AKA to drugs".
Bonang and AKA were previously in a romantic relationship.
He was served a summons a few days ago... now; Gear 6!! https://t.co/aJKVEER0Q6— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021
Bonang asked her B-Force to be patient as things would soon unfold.
Meanwhile, while Rea hasn't said anything on his social media about paying the R500K, the vlogger promised a tweep that he would talk about his experience in the near future.
On one of his most recent podcasts, Rea talked about how he couldn't believe everything that had happened since the viral clip.
“For me, it was really interesting. I'm still in shock from everything that happened. I didn't believe as it was happening and I still don't believe it now...”
The vlogger said there was a lot going on behind the scenes that he couldn't get into.
Meanwhile, moghel must have trusted her attorneys to handle the matter because the queen was seen living her best life in the States!
Her fans wondered if she had finally activated her relocation plans that were put on hold by Covid-19 and, upon asking, Bonang confirmed that she's relocated.
I've relocated.. go to my stories! 🤣🥰 https://t.co/URPWSQ0tki— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 28, 2021