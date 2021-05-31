Bonang Matheba implies she's still waiting for her R500k from vlogger Rea Gopane

Media personality Bonang Matheba has suggested that blogger Rea Gopane has to face the music, after the 10 days she gave him to gather and pay R500k for alleged defamation of character had lapsed.

Bonang recently landed on the Twitter trends list after Mzansi realised it had been 10 days since she served Rea with a letter of demand on Twitter, where she demanded an extensive apology and R500k for alleged damages to her reputation.

A fan asked Bonang if she had received the R500k from Rea and she implied that she had not yet received a cent from the vlogger. She also revealed that Rea was served summons a few days ago.

This comes after the Youtuber, who is one half of The Rea and Black Step Podcast, alleged that another well-known celebrity had told him that Bonang had allegedly "introduced AKA to drugs".

Bonang and AKA were previously in a romantic relationship.