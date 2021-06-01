‘Y’all showed up and showed off with the love’ - Thuso Mbedu thanks SA for support

US-based SA actress Thuso Mbedu has expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the support and love she has felt since she made her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad.

Thuso said she still could not believe how much her home country has rallied behind her from the moment news of her bagging the role was shared to the series finally being released last month.

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA,” Thuso said.

Thuso accompanied the post with a picture of herself standing in front of a huge billboard with her face on it.