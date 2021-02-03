From the R2k mask to R32k bag - three other times Rich Mnisi's pricey threads had the streets in a mess
If the saying “move in silence and let the work make the noise” was a person, it would be SA luxury designer Rich Mnisi - no doubt.
Rich has just announced the launch of his new collection, Hiya Kaya, and has left social media in chaos.
Anyone who is is familiar with the brand knows that Rich, like his name, doesn't do cheap. He had scores talking this week about his traditional Tsonga xibelani skirt which costs R60,000.
Some applauded him for elevating African fashion, while others cracked jokes at the price tag.
Somizi and DJ Black Coffee are among celebrities who have come to his defence, with the DJ saying Rich's brand is “worth every cent”.
Here are three other times Rich has sent social media into overdrive:
That 2k mask
When Covid-19 hit SA last year, designers, like many other businesses, expanded their brands by catering to the needs of the pandemic.
Rich launched a face mask and priced it at R1,999.
As usual, Twitter complained about the hefty price, but his target market, including model Sarah Langa, wore the masks.
The Azania collection
In June last year, Rich launched his Azania winter collection, with a skirt from the range costing R1,300.
The collection had branded polo necks which cost R2,000 and Azania bags which ranged between R13,000 and R32,000.
Some quickly placed their orders, while others couldn't get their hands on any of the items because ... insufficient funds.
Even Bonang had something to say about those prices
Ever noticed that each time Rich releases a new collection and trends for his prices, Bonang Matheba trends too?
Well, that's because the media personality once joked that everything of his costs R2m.