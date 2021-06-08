Unathi Nkayi says as long as you respect her boundaries, name-calling does not bother her

Media personality Unathi Nkayi says that she isn’t bothered by being labelled difficult as long as her boundaries are respected.

In a “story of my life” moment on Instagram, the Idols SA judge posted a relatable sentiment that ignited a debate in her comment section. Unathi asked fans if they have ever noticed how people who don’t tolerate disrespect are labelled as “difficult” or “bitter”.

The star went on to add her own thoughts, saying as long as you honour her boundaries and show her respect, the name-calling was like water off a duck’s back for her.

“As long as you respect my boundaries, check your tone when you address me, pay me my worth and on time, you can call me anything you want,” she wrote.

The radio DJ said the labels are hurled one’s way sting because people aren’t able to overstep your boundaries.

“They’ll call you names when they can’t get what they want from you. Let them,” Unathi wrote.