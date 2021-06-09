WATCH | Simz Ngema talks about forgiving Dumi Masilela’s murder suspects and ignoring the trial

Nearly four years after she lost her husband Dumi Masilela, actress Simz Ngema has opened up about how she has been dealing with the trial into his murder, and how she has chosen to forgive his alleged murderers for the sake of her peace.

Her late husband was shot and killed during an attempted hijacking in 2017.

The actress spoke candidly about all things related to Dumi with Mac G on his popular Podcast And Chill. After speaking about how they met and how their love story was nothing short of amazing, the actress spoke about moving on with her life and her decision not to follow the murder trial.

MacG asked Simz if the murder suspects had been found and Simz responded: “Yes. The trail started on May 31. It was his birthday, funny enough.

“I made a conscious decision not to follow the trial because losing Dumi is a big enough burden to carry. I am not going to carry the burden of not forgiving as well. That will be too much for me. I don’t follow the trial because if the justice system fails me, then what? If they run free, then what? I am I going to be miserable for the rest of my life because there is somebody I haven't forgiven.”

Watch the full episode below: