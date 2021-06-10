Mzansi celebs react to viral moemish involving NBC news presenter Jessicah

Some of Mzansi's biggest names joined thousands others in poking fun at an NBC Nambia news reporter's on-air hiccup, which has since gone viral.

In a video which has been widely circulated on social media, NBC news presenter Elmarie Kapunda can be seen handing over to her colleague and sports presenter, Jessicah Kaimu.

After the handover seemingly didn't go according to plan, Jessicah can be heard schooling her colleague live on-air.

“No, you are not going to do that. You are just going to greet me and then say 'take it away'. You are not going to do that,” Jessicah said.

A third person off-screen could be heard reminding the presenter that the presentation was live.

“Jessicah, we are live,” said the person.

NBC confirmed to TimesLIVE the incident took place on Wednesday evening between the presenters, but said it had no further comment.