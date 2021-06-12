TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Cassper Nyovest gives Mihlali the ‘face beat of her life’

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
12 June 2021 - 16:00
Cassper Nyovest channeled his inner 'celebrity makeup artist'.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest swopped the mic for a set of brushes when he and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase got together in studio. 

"I don't think there's a guy in the world who is straight who can do makeup better than me," Cass told Mihlali. 

He said he planned to do a “smokey eye with a nude lip” for Mihlali. 

As Cassper got down to business, the YouTuber interviewed him about fatherhood and other aspects of life. 

"Fatherhood for me is amazing  because my child was planned. He wasn't a mistake and there wasn't too much pressure on me. A lot of us who are young have kids because we were having raw sex. When you have raw sex, reproduction happens. But that's not what happened to me. Me and my partner spoke about it, and I made my child on my birthday." 

Watch the hilarious encounter here: 

