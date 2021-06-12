WATCH | MaMkhize hands over one of 20 houses she’s building for the underprivileged

Reality star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has proven she's a woman of her word after she handed over the keys to one of 20 houses she's building for the less fortunate.

Earlier this year, MaMkhize revealed she had joined forces with SABC1 youth current affairs show Expressions and the department of correctional services to build 20 houses during the year for the underprivileged.

Less than two months since the announcement, MaMkhize has delivered on her promise as she handed over the first house in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal. Taking to her Instagram, Shauwn shared visuals from that day and her experience.

“As promised this is how the first house handover went. I couldn’t do it better without my sons Andile Mpisane and Shaun the stylist who always have my back covered. A big thank you to all the key stakeholders that contributed to making this happen.

“To the Zungu family, we are so happy to have been part of this journey with you. This is not about me, Zikhulise, the officials or the media and their cameras ... this is about you. This is a new chapter for this family. I hope that you will use this opportunity to its fullest and rewrite your story and make your parents proud from heaven. Keep me updated on how things are going and we wish you all the best for the future ahead. To my team, 1 down and 19 more to go let’s keep the momentum!” Shauwn said.

MaMkhize took up the challenge to build the homes in celebration of her 20 years of excellence as a businesswoman in construction and other fields.

“I’m all smiles today because the vision I had for celebrating 20 years of excellence by Zikhulise is coming together so well. Yesterday we travelled to Wennen [Weenen] to hand over the first house. I must say my heart is beyond full at what we were able to do for the Zungu family.”

Read the full caption below: