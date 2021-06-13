Criselda Kananda ‘completely out of danger’ as she recuperates at home

Announcing she is officially out of the woods, HIV-positive media personality Criselda Kananda has shared lessons her recent health scare with Covid-19 pneumonia gave her, and shared tips on how she survived the ordeal.

Taking to her Instagram, Criselda told her followers she was finally recuperating at home after she had been admitted to Sunninghill Hospital for treatment for pneumonia related to Covid-19.

Criselda wrote a lengthy note in which she reflected on the experience and how she’s glad she emerged victorious in what was a touch-and-go fight of her life.

“I’m now completely out of danger. I completed the antiviral treatment course in hospital am now isolated at home surrounded by love and prayers,” she said.