Mark Pilgrim's Covid-19 battle: 'You beat cancer & saved us after a heart attack, now you're challenged again

Media personality Mark Pilgrim is keeping a positive attitude after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

He is self-isolating at home and documenting his journey on social media. On Saturday, Mark penned a heartfelt letter to his immune system and shared that he previously fought cancer and a heart attack and was positive he would overcome Covid-19 as well.

“We've been through a lot together over the years. You kicked cancer's butt and also saved us after a heart attack. Now you're being challenged again and you're showing your strength once more. You're my heavyweight boxing champ and you're fighting so hard. I'm so proud of you,” he wrote.