TshisaLIVE

Mark Pilgrim's Covid-19 battle: 'You beat cancer & saved us after a heart attack, now you're challenged again

14 June 2021 - 11:03
Media personality Mark Pilgrim is sharing his Covid-19 journey on social media.
Media personality Mark Pilgrim is sharing his Covid-19 journey on social media.
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim

Media personality Mark Pilgrim is keeping a positive attitude after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

He is self-isolating at home and documenting his journey on social media. On Saturday, Mark penned a heartfelt letter to his immune system and shared that he previously fought cancer and a heart attack and was positive he would overcome Covid-19 as well.

“We've been through a lot together over the years. You kicked cancer's butt and also saved us after a heart attack. Now you're being challenged again and you're showing your strength once more. You're my heavyweight boxing champ and you're fighting so hard. I'm so proud of you,” he wrote. 

In a video shared on Friday, he said he was battling some symptoms, including a high temperature of 38.9. 

“My concern is to keep an eye on my oxygen levels because of what I have gone through in the past years. My oxygen levels are lower than normal. They only sit at about 90% normally so, I've got to make sure mine stays above 85%," he said.

Industry friends, colleagues and followers sent him well wishes: 

READ MORE

Empowerment better than enforcement to improve Covid-19 compliance, taverners say

Lessons from combating HIV have taught SA that communication is key for Covid-19 compliance too, says the National Liquor Traders organisation.
News
21 hours ago

63% of new Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 9,320 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Saturday night.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Chinese, Russian vaccines for SA?

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will meet Johnson & Johnson executives tomorrow in an attempt to save SA's stuttering Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson pens heartfelt post to daughter Ali on her birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Sbu has his eye on another Guinness World Record TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | MaMkhize hands over one of 20 houses she’s building for the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Reason is grateful to Zodwa Wabantu for uplifting him with her words TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal