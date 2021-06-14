SNAPS | 29 luxury gifts, a trip to her dream destination & more! Inside Lamiez Holworthy's birthday

DJ and media personality Lamiez Holworthy had a blast at her birthday celebrations over the weekend, and getting a year older never looked more lit.

Sharing snaps of the day with fans, Lamiez said she was spoilt with 29 gifts from some of her fave brands including Louis Vuitton, Maxhosa, Dolce & Gabbana, Thula Sindi and many more.

With several bunches of roses and champagne for the day, the star thanked hubby Khuli Chana for the spoils.

Lamiez said that bae also had a surprise up his sleeve. The star would be whisked away to a destination of her dreams which she is yet to reveal.

“Not this man surprising me with a trip to a place I’ve always dreamt of going to. That along with every gift I’ve always wanted? Like after yesterday? Ke sharp ka di birthday OK. So I’ve decided that I am going to stay 29 forever,” said Lamiez.

She penned a heartfelt message to thank her husband for celebrating her.

“I'd choose you over and over! Third birthday celebration with this guy and every year he outdoes himself. Nna ke sharp ka di birthday nou because Wame, Khuli Chana you’ve made every dream of mine a reality!” Lamiez wrote.

Check them out: