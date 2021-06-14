Khanyi Mbau slams pregnancy rumours: ‘I’m just bloated bathong!’

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has poured cold water on speculation that she is pregnant after a picture she posted on Instagram led fans to believe she has a baby bump.

Khanyi had to stop the rumour mill in its tracks as fans got into gear to throw her a baby shower.

In the sun-kissed picture, Khanyi is seen wearing a mini sparkling silver dress and knee-length snakeskin boots, but all fans could see was a young bulge around her stomach area.

Khanyi had originally posted the snap with the word “Monopeachi” as her caption, but as soon as the comments came rolling in with fans asking her if she is pregnant, Khanyi edited the caption to add clarity.

“(I’m) bloated not pregnant bathong!” she said with a crying laugh emoji before adding, “Woooh family planning nurses out on the loose.”