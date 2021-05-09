Lamiez Holworthy surprises fan with a getaway for her son's birthday!

Media personality DJ Lamiez Holworthy surprised a fan with a vacation for her son's birthday and left people on the internet in their feels.

It all began after a user who goes by the handle @Bongs_Mahlangu tweeted that she had just bought a car to help take the load off her work.

DJ Lamiez caught wind of the tweet and promptly offered the user an all-expenses-paid trip to the Blyde in Pretoria. Lamiez said she had remembered that it was the tweep's son's birthday and wanted to reward her hard work with a young getaway.