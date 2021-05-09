Lamiez Holworthy surprises fan with a getaway for her son's birthday!
Media personality DJ Lamiez Holworthy surprised a fan with a vacation for her son's birthday and left people on the internet in their feels.
It all began after a user who goes by the handle @Bongs_Mahlangu tweeted that she had just bought a car to help take the load off her work.
DJ Lamiez caught wind of the tweet and promptly offered the user an all-expenses-paid trip to the Blyde in Pretoria. Lamiez said she had remembered that it was the tweep's son's birthday and wanted to reward her hard work with a young getaway.
Wena wang thlatsa ka mmao!— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) April 29, 2021
I remembered that it was your son’s birthday the other day AND you work sooo hard that I figured 2 days Nyana ko The Blyde would be dope.
Please let me know- I’d like to make it special for you both. https://t.co/OChR9Sbg2n
The whole thing unfolded on the TL and Lamiez stayed true to her word.
Fast forward a few days, the lucky fan took to social media to announce the mini-vacay for her son's birthday. Seemingly speechless about Lamiez's generosity, the tweep was excited to share moments from her holiday.
The DJ reminded her to kick back, relax and enjoy the holiday.
“Don’t say anything, just have fun without a worry in the world. You both need and deserve it! Now take Thato (the son) to the faux beach already,” said Lamiez.
Don’t say anything,just have fun without a worry in the world. You both need abs deserve it!— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) May 2, 2021
Now take Thato to the faux beach already 🙄🤣 https://t.co/aaUpqefu4l
As they enjoyed their vacay, they learnt that Lamiez had another surprise up her sleeve.
The star also delivered a celebratory birthday cake. In a video posted on Twitter, the birthday boy can be seen overjoyed and ready to dig into his next surprise.
🤣 I’m glad mama teng.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) May 2, 2021
Khulani and I will bring him one last gift when we take you guys home on Tuesday. ❤️
Happy Sunday ❤️ https://t.co/GmIjwL7Jq8
This isn't the first time the DJ has shown the TL her philanthropic side. Last year during the December period, Lamiez and hubby Khuli Chana surprised their nanny with a plane trip home to Lesotho for the holidays.
“This is a pretty big deal because she hasn’t seen her family since before the lockdown and she’s never been on a plane before,” said Lamiez.
The star also spoke about Mariana being part of their close-knit family.
“She’s such an important part of our family. Not only does our little girl think the world of her, she’s genuinely like an older sister to me. Super funny too,” she tweeted.