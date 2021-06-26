IN PICS | Sowetan & Netflix’s trip down SA entertainment history is iconic!

Streaming service Netflix and The Sowetan newspaper have recreated some of SA entertainment's most famous moments captured on camera, leaving many deep in the nostalgic feels!

The collaboration comes after the newspaper celebrates its anniversary, taking a trip down memory lane to celebrate Mzansi star power over the last 40 years.

In a series of photographs highlighting the excellence and talent coming out of SA, Netflix uses local talent from Blood & Water, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and JIVA!, among others, to recreate iconic images of veteran stars.

Brenda Fassie, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Johnny Clegg, jazz group Harari and many more were honoured for their contribution to SA's entertainment world.

Speaking on their ruby anniversary, the editor of The Sowetan Nwabisa Makunga said they were excited to give fans a throwback of the best kind.

“For forty years The Sowetan has captured the rhythm of SA entertainment. We have celebrated the lives and times of our most revered stars and we continue to tell the story of their evolution as they take on world stages. On this milestone anniversary year, we are proud and excited to partner with Netflix to take you down memory lane, to celebrate decades of exceptional talent and to showcase the future of South African arts”.

Check some of them out: