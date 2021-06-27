TshisaLIVE

DJ Bongz challenges Jamie Fox to a dance-off to see who’s the king of the 'stanky leg'

27 June 2021 - 14:00
DJ Bongz has taken on Jamie Foxx in a gwara gwara showdown.
Image: Instagram

Musician DJ Bongz has taken to Twitter to challenge Hollywood musician and actor Jamie Foxx to a stanky leg dance-off see who does it better.

The gwara-gwara dance was a big deal in SA and went on to take over the globe when Rihanna further popularised it at her 2018 Grammy Awards performance.

However, two years later, it seems like originator of the gwara gwara DJ Bongz is intent on keeping the dance trend alive with his latest challenge to Blame It hitmaker Jamie.

In a video posted to social media, Bongz called on the star to battle it out in a gwara gwara dance battle. 

“Just a warm-up for our dance battle. I'll wait for the place and time for the battle,” said DJ Bongz. 

Watch here:

The battle is projected to be interesting because of Jamie's history with the SA dance moves. When the gwara gwara was taking the world by storm, Jamie Foxx threw his hat into the ring with a video of his own.

The video had the nation fangirling over the SA representation. 

“I dance like this when ... 1. The caffeine kicks in ... 2. the check clears ... 3. I Just got threw watching the opening of Coming to America ... What y’all got?! caption this! ... while I ice my f****** hamstring!," captioned the star.

Watch here:

