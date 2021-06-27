DJ Bongz challenges Jamie Fox to a dance-off to see who’s the king of the 'stanky leg'

Musician DJ Bongz has taken to Twitter to challenge Hollywood musician and actor Jamie Foxx to a stanky leg dance-off see who does it better.

The gwara-gwara dance was a big deal in SA and went on to take over the globe when Rihanna further popularised it at her 2018 Grammy Awards performance.

However, two years later, it seems like originator of the gwara gwara DJ Bongz is intent on keeping the dance trend alive with his latest challenge to Blame It hitmaker Jamie.

In a video posted to social media, Bongz called on the star to battle it out in a gwara gwara dance battle.

“Just a warm-up for our dance battle. I'll wait for the place and time for the battle,” said DJ Bongz.

Watch here: