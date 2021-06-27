Thando Thabethe pens a beautiful letter to her mom on her birthday

Actress Thando Thabethe's mother Bongi Thabethe recently celebrated her birthday and Thando seized the opportunity to celebrate her in the most beautiful way by penning a letter that left many of her fans in their feels.

Thando's fans joined the actress to wish her mother a happy birthday this week as moms celebrated another trip around the sun.

Obvs in her feels at the blessing that is her mom, Thando poured her heart out on the socials, thanking her mother for everything that she has done to help her become the woman she is today.

“To the best mom in the entire universe ... Thank you for coaching me through this life thing, thank you for teaching me to stand strong, thank you for teaching me to be kind, but firm. Only God knows your tribulations, and to stand as elegantly as you do through it all has been a marvel to watch. You taught me that there is no mountain too high and not a thing can tear me down.

“Thank you for allowing to me to be me and supporting me through things that you may not have understood at the time. I hope to be as good as you’ve been at this mom thing! I love you forever,” she said.

Thando also shared a series of snaps of her, her mom and her sisters. Needless to say, it's clear beauty runs in their genes!

