Thando Thabethe pens a beautiful letter to her mom on her birthday
Actress Thando Thabethe's mother Bongi Thabethe recently celebrated her birthday and Thando seized the opportunity to celebrate her in the most beautiful way by penning a letter that left many of her fans in their feels.
Thando's fans joined the actress to wish her mother a happy birthday this week as moms celebrated another trip around the sun.
Obvs in her feels at the blessing that is her mom, Thando poured her heart out on the socials, thanking her mother for everything that she has done to help her become the woman she is today.
“To the best mom in the entire universe ... Thank you for coaching me through this life thing, thank you for teaching me to stand strong, thank you for teaching me to be kind, but firm. Only God knows your tribulations, and to stand as elegantly as you do through it all has been a marvel to watch. You taught me that there is no mountain too high and not a thing can tear me down.
“Thank you for allowing to me to be me and supporting me through things that you may not have understood at the time. I hope to be as good as you’ve been at this mom thing! I love you forever,” she said.
Thando also shared a series of snaps of her, her mom and her sisters. Needless to say, it's clear beauty runs in their genes!
Check out the snaps below:
Thando always celebrates her mother and just recently, the media personality revealed that she bought her mom a brand new crib.
An excited Thando took to her IG to give fans a glimpse of the house she recently bought for her mother, who she always refers to as the “love of her life”.
In the brief video, fans can see parts of the house including the entrance, the big garden with a pool and braai area and the external part of the double-storey house.
In one of the frames, Thando walks around the house with her mother and though she's wearing a mask, one can tell from her smize (smiling with the eyes) that she is ecstatic as she walks around the new home.
Thando shared her excitement in the brief but impactful caption with the posted video.
“The best thing I ever did! I bought my mama a whole entire house!” an excited Thando shared.