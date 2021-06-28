TshisaLIVE

‘We are doomed! Our livelihood is gone’ - Cassper Nyovest on level 4 lockdown

28 June 2021 - 10:30
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says the lockdown will have a devastating impact on the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the country moving to level 4 lockdown, saying he hopes the country makes it out alive because livelihoods are “officially gone”.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from level 3 to adjusted level 4, after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In his address, Ramaphosa said level 4 would be implemented for 14 days, and the sale of alcohol and all gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, was prohibited.

Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is also not allowed.

“We are doomed. Finished! Done! Y'all stay safe out there. I hope we make it out alive at least because our livelihoods are officially gone,” Cassper said in response to the regulations.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Cassper on his comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

Responding to the debate around the lockdown, the star said the move came at a time when he was supposed to launch his new sneaker range, a collaboration with Drip Footwear.

The rapper also clapped back at some social media users who criticised him for being concerned about livelihood over lives.

“I feed families, my guy. I know you think it's easy cause I always have a smile on my face, but my downfall means a lot of people lose their jobs,” he told one user.

Cassper took a shot at critics “crucifying” him for speaking out for those who are affected.

“When you keep quiet cause you're good, they crucify you. When you speak out for those who are affected, even though you are not, they crucify you. Can't win with people. I just hope all my people find a way,” he said.

