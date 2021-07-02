TshisaLIVE

Babes & Mampintsha open up about parenthood and marriage bliss

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 July 2021 - 07:00
Mampintsha and Babes recently got married and welcomed their baby boy.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Even though they are both accustomed to fame, creating the reality show Uthando Lodumo initially felt “weird” for Babes Wodumo, who admitted that constantly having cameras around felt like an invasion of her privacy. Mampintsha, however, said he felt right at home with all the cameras.

TshisaLIVE caught up with the controversial pair who levelled with us about life as a married couple and new parents to their bundle of joy.

Laughing in disbelief at the fact that she's a mom, Babes said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to carry and give birth to her Sponjji.

“I'm a mom, it's quite an experience and I'm very thankful to God for everything happening in my life.”

Babes said trying to hide the pregnancy was more stressful for her than the actual act.

“It wasn't easy cause I had to go work sometimes and I couldn't, and the media was always here whenever I was in public space.”

Babes said being Mampintsha's wife came naturally.

“Being his wife is very exciting and fun because he is a very good friend of mine, business partner, before he becomes a husband to me.”

She said the biggest shock her fans would get would be seeing the difference between the Babes on stage and the Babes who is a wife and a child to her parents.

Mampintsha shared that he was excited to be a daddy but the role felt familiar.

“Fatherhood is really quite an experience. I've always been a father to some people and families, but now I'm a father to my own and it feels great.”

He said he intended to teach his son the value of authenticity.

“To focus on what he wants and never be afraid to try something new, cause we got Gqom into the scene before everyone else saw it was worth it.”

