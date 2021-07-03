Thuso Mbedu hangs out with Charlize Theron at ‘Fast and Furious 9’ screening

While it has become abundantly clear over the past few months that actress Thuso Mbedu is officially phakathi Hollywood, you couldn't stop the great vibes her fans and most of Mzansi were feeling when she and Charlize Theron got together at the recent Fast and Furious 9 screening.

Thuso was on the exclusive guest list for the recent screening hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City in Los Angeles to raise funding for the organisation.

Charlize joined the popular franchise as villain Cipher in the eighth instalment in 2017 and reprised her role in the latest film.

On her Instagram, Charlize said: “Last night was a dream. Thank you so much to everyone who came out for CTAOP’s Night Out: Fast and Furious. Was such a blast to see friends in real life again, and I’m beyond grateful for the support and love shown for my foundation. A night I won’t soon forget.”

To which Thuso responded, “Thank you for sharing the moment with us”, with many heart emojis.

When Thuso shared snaps and a video snippet of the moment Charlize welcomed her on her Instagram, fans of both stars were in their feels.

“What an amazing evening! Fresh air. Good vibes. Good people. Good franchise. Good energy. Good outreach project. Good everything. Thank you very much Charlize for inviting us to the screening of #Fast9. Thank you for all the work you’re doing with #CTAOP,” Thuso wrote as her caption.

Check out the two gorgeous women below: