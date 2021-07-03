WATCH | Busiswa surprises Zodwa Wabantu with gifts and the pair are defs friendship goals

Performance powerhouses Zodwa Wabantu and Busiswa are more than just Mzansi superstars, the pair have given fans a glimpse into their friendship in their latest interaction.

Busiswa recently paid a surprise visit to socialite Zodwa. Sharing the love after the completion of her reality TV show, Busiswa arrived with a gift for the dancer. The Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star received a custom-made handbag, comb and bracelet which were a token of her bestie's appreciation.

However, Busiswa let fans know that these bags are reserved for her closest friends and loved ones.

“I know the show is over but thank you so much for being a part of it. Reality girls worldwide!” said Busiswa to Zodwa while giving her a hug.

In the series of videos, Zodwa is seen overjoyed and thankful for receiving presents from 'the queen in the building'.

“I love her so much, Busiswa. Thank you for always being ahead. Uyangihlanyisa! This one is my friend,” she captioned one of the videos.

Watch them here: