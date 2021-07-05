It started in the DMs! Musa Mthombeni shares his and Liesl Laurie’s love story

Definitely one of Mzansi’s fave celebrity couples at the moment, recently engaged Dr Musa Mthombeni has shared previously unknown information about how the love story between him and Liesl Laurie came to be.

Musa and Liesl officially made themselves known as an item last month when Musa put a ring on Liesl’s finger and asked for her hand in marriage. Before that, Musa and Liesl’s fans had no idea the pair were romantically linked.

On his Instagram, Musa shared the direct message, aka DM, that led to the pair becoming a thing a year ago. It all started with a lil’ bit of stalking from Musa’s side, and then when a mutual friend posted about Liesl, Musa found a way in.

“One year ago on this day, July 2, my dear friend @dr_khanyile posted a picture of Liesl on her IG stories. I commented on this story with a lovestruck emoji and sent Dr Khanyile a voice note highlighting my utter excitement about this post.”

Listen to how shook he was by Liesl's beauty in the post below: